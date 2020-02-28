Hawks' Trae Young: Good to go Friday
Young (illness) will be available for Friday's game agaisnt the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old was considered questionable after sitting out Thursday's practice due to an illness, but it won't impact his availability for Friday's contest. Young played through the illness Wednesday versus the Magic and put up 37 points (10-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes
