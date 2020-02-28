Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable Saturday
Gordon (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
The veteran guard didn't suit up for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies after leaving Monday's matchup with the Knicks with knee soreness. There should be a better idea of Gordon's availability after Houston's Saturday morning shootaround.
