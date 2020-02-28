Celtics' Robert Williams: Cleared to play
Williams (hip) has been cleared to play ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Williams has been sidelined since Dec. 9 due to a hip injury, and he's finally been cleared to return. It's unclear what kind of workload he may carry in his first game back, but his presence will be useful for a Celtics team that is thin at the center position. In Williams' 19 appearances this season, he's averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: May play over weekend•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Still a week or two away•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: To resume workouts after break•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Missing another game•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Takes major step in recovery•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out indefinitely•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...