Williams (hip) has been cleared to play ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Williams has been sidelined since Dec. 9 due to a hip injury, and he's finally been cleared to return. It's unclear what kind of workload he may carry in his first game back, but his presence will be useful for a Celtics team that is thin at the center position. In Williams' 19 appearances this season, he's averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes.