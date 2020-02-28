Play

Williams (hip) has been cleared to play ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Williams has been sidelined since Dec. 9 due to a hip injury, and he's finally been cleared to return. It's unclear what kind of workload he may carry in his first game back, but his presence will be useful for a Celtics team that is thin at the center position. In Williams' 19 appearances this season, he's averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories