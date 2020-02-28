Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Assigned to G League
Metu was assigned to the G League on Friday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Metu scored eight points in eight minutes against the Thunder on Feb. 23, but it was not enough to keep him on the Spurs' roster. The 22-year-old will be in line for Austin's Saturday game against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...