Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable Saturday

Satorasnky is probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right thumb.

Satoransky is dealing with a sprained thumb, but it appears he'll keep his streak of games played alive, as he hasn't missed time all season. Across the past six games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes.