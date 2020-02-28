Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable Saturday
Satorasnky is probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right thumb.
Satoransky is dealing with a sprained thumb, but it appears he'll keep his streak of games played alive, as he hasn't missed time all season. Across the past six games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...