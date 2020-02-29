Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Friday
Antetokounmpo (back) will play Friday against the Thunder.
Despite a sore back, Antetokounmpo will take the court. Across eight February appearances, he's averaging 27.9 points, 17.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.1 minutes.
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...