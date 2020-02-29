Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Friday

Antetokounmpo (back) will play Friday against the Thunder.

Despite a sore back, Antetokounmpo will take the court. Across eight February appearances, he's averaging 27.9 points, 17.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.1 minutes.

