Pistons' Bruce Brown: Out Friday
Brown (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Suns, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brown will miss his second consecutive game due to knee soreness. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Kings.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Fourth straight 10-board game•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Teases triple-double versus Bucks•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Scratches out double-double•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...