Pelicans' JJ Redick: Ruled out
Redick (hamstring) officially will not return to Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Redick sustained the injury after just four minutes of action and was unable to return. He recorded one rebound and two assists during that span. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time. Consider him day-to-day until more clarity is gained.
