Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts strong double-double
Porzingis had 24 points (9-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 126-118 loss against the Heat.
Porzingis started the game 2-of-8 before scoring 16 of his 24 points in the second half. The 7-foot-3 forward mainly stuck with outside shots, shooting two-thirds of his field goals from deep for a season-high 14 attempts. The former All-Star will head to Sunday's match at Minnesota with 25.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and three blocks posted through his last three away contests.
