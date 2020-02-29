Jazz's Jarrell Brantley: Notches double-double Friday
Brantley totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in a G League victory over Memphis on Friday.
The two-way rookie added six assists, three steals and a block in the win. Brantley has registered six double-doubles on the season.
