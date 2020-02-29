George compiled 14 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Friday's 1342-103 win over the Nuggets.

The Clippers entered this fight for second place with a fully-healthy lineup for only the seventh time this season, and the crowd inside the Staples Center were treated with a blowout game. Although George's court time was capped at 25 minutes, he led the team in scoring. Even though the team was injury-free Friday, George's health will continue to be a vital issue in the home stretch. As the playoffs approach, we may see both George and Leonard get a few days off, which is obviously bad news for seasonal players who own these elite targets.