Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out Saturday

Thompson will not play in Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a left knee contusion, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thompson presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 116-104 loss to the Pelicans. His absence figures to open up some extra run for Larry Nance. The big man's next chance to suit up will be Monday against the Jazz.

