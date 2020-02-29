Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out Saturday
Thompson will not play in Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a left knee contusion, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thompson presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 116-104 loss to the Pelicans. His absence figures to open up some extra run for Larry Nance. The big man's next chance to suit up will be Monday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Strong effort off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Big double-double off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Relegated to bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Off injury report•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...