Suns' Cameron Johnson: Questionable Saturday
Johnson (upper body) is questionable for Saturday's game against Golden State, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was forced to exit Friday's tilt with Detroit early after suffering an apparent upper-body injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, though the fact that Johnson wasn't preemptively ruled out is encouraging. Look for the team to clarify his availability closer to tipoff.
