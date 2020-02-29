Play

Baynes is probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a rib contusion, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Baynes emerged from Friday's loss to the Pistons with an injury, but he should still be able to take the floor. Across his past five appearances, he's averaging 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.

