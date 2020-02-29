Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Sunday

Doncic is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Timberwolves due to an injured thumb, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Doncic had his left thumb wrapped up in Friday's 126-118 loss to the Heat and was noticeably bothered by it at times. It would not be surprising if the Mavericks opt to err on the side of caution in this situation. He should be viewed as a game-time decision at this point. Delon Wright and J.J. Barea would be the primary ball handlers available if the All-Star guard is ultimately unavailable.