Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Joins starting five

Poeltl is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) is unavailable, so Poeltl will be called upon for his 10th start of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks in 27.2 minutes during those contests.