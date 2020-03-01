Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Joins starting five
Poeltl is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) is unavailable, so Poeltl will be called upon for his 10th start of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks in 27.2 minutes during those contests.
