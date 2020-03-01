Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Saturday
Green (knee) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Green was considered questionable due to left knee soreness, but he'll end up sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set. Eric Paschall figures to enter the starting lineup in his place.
