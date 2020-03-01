Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Inefficient, yet productive
Tatum had 32 points (9-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 45 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Rockets.
The shooting woes failed to bother Tatum, whose 27 field-goal attempts were the most since Dec. 22 and 12 three-point attempts tied his season-high. The third-year forward somewhat made up for his shot selection by grabbing a season-high 13 rebounds. The 21-year-old ended February having back-to-back double-doubles with at least 30 points, of which he has achieved only one other time this season.
