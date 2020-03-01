Rockets' Robert Covington: Stat-stuffing performance
Covington ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), 16 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 victory over the Celtics.
Covington reaped the benefits of the Celtics' poor shot selection, grabbing a career-high 16 boards and blocking three shots for the sixth game in a row. The 29-year-old also provided on the offensive end, extending his run of contests with 10-plus points to three. Covington ended his first month with the Rockets averaging 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
More News
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Ties season-high four blocks•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Posts 20 with five treys in win•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Stat stuffing performance•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Logs 35 minutes•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Scores nine in start•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: In starting lineup•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...