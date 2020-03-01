Covington ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), 16 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 victory over the Celtics.

Covington reaped the benefits of the Celtics' poor shot selection, grabbing a career-high 16 boards and blocking three shots for the sixth game in a row. The 29-year-old also provided on the offensive end, extending his run of contests with 10-plus points to three. Covington ended his first month with the Rockets averaging 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.