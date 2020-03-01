The Clippers recalled Kabengele from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Sunday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kabengele rejoins the parent club after playing 19 minutes for Agua Caliente in its 123-118 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, finishing the contest with 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block. He's unlikely to see the floor in Sunday's game against the 76ers unless the contest turns into a blowout.