Lakers' LeBron James: Comes close to triple-double

James notched 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-88 loss at Memphis.

LeBron returned from a one-game absence due to a groin problem and while his shot wasn't falling, he still ended just two boards away from a triple-double. James continues to score and distribute the ball at an elite rate, as he averaged 26.0 points and 10.1 assists per game during 10 February games.