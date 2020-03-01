Pacers' Alize Johnson: Heads back to G League
The Pacers assigned Johnson to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday.
Johnson has appeared in just two of the Pacers' 26 games since the beginning of January, so he'll head to Fort Wayne for a spell in pursuit of playing time. Rookie Goga Bitadze is scheduled to join him in the G League, suggesting that both players may be away from the NBA team for the final four contests of its five-game road trip.
