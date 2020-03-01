Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Heads to G League
The Pacers assigned Bitadze to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday.
Bitadze will presumably take part in the Mad Ants' road game Sunday versus the Canton Charge, but it's unclear if he'll remain with the affiliate heading into the upcoming week. The Pacers will head to San Antonio on Monday for the second game of their five-game road trip.
