Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out
Bembry (abdominal) will not play Monday against the Grizzlies, Sarah Spencer of the Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry hasn't played since Jan. 20 but continues to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
