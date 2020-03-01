Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable Monday
Carter (ankle) is considered probable for Monday's game against Dallas.
Carter made his long-awaited return to action Saturday night, playing 18 minutes and finishing with six points, nine rebounds and two assists. The probable tag is likely precautionary, but Carter could still face a minutes limitation as he works his way back into game shape.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...