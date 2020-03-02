Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in victory

Jokic totaled 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 18 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 victory over the Raptors.

Jokic was a monster once again, turning in his 12th triple-double of the season. The Nuggets are locked in as a playoff team; however, seeding is everything in what is a stacked Western Conference. There is very little risk of him missing time and so those who have the big-man rostered should look forward to a fruitful fantasy playoff run.