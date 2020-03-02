Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Recalled from G League
Bitadze was recalled from the G League ahead of Monday's tilt with San Antonio.
Bitadze will return to the NBA level after a brief stint in the G League. The rookie center's averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.5 minutes across 46 appearances this year.
