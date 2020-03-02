Chriss posted 12 points (6-8 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 loss against the Wizards.

Chriss became the Warriors' starting center back in Jan. 24, and he has looked impressive since then with averages of 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25.8 minutes per game during that stretch. Chriss has also looked very effective from the field, as he has made 62.5 percent of his shots since moving to a starter role.