Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable Tuesday

Smart (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Brooklyn.

Smart's status for Tuesday's matchup was put in jeopardy after he failed to participate in practice Monday after feeling ill. The former Oklahoma State standout was coming off a terrific 26-point performance in 45 minutes against Houston on Saturday. If Smart needs another day off however, Javonte Green and Brad Wanamaker could likely benefit from increased minutes.

