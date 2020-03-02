Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable Tuesday
Smart (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Brooklyn.
Smart's status for Tuesday's matchup was put in jeopardy after he failed to participate in practice Monday after feeling ill. The former Oklahoma State standout was coming off a terrific 26-point performance in 45 minutes against Houston on Saturday. If Smart needs another day off however, Javonte Green and Brad Wanamaker could likely benefit from increased minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Misses practice with sickness•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Generates 26 points Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Excellent two-way effort in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Excellent in start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Draws spot start•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...