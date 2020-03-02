Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Monday

Gordon (knee) will not play Monday against the Trail Blazers.

Gordon emerged from Saturday's loss to San Antonio with right knee inflammation and will miss at least one game as a result. Wes Iwundu, Gary Clark, Khem Birch and James Ennis are all candidates to see increased run in place of Gordon, whose next chance to play will come Wednesday in Miami.

