Hawks' Cam Reddish: Downgraded to doubtful
Reddish (back) is now listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Reddish is trending towards missing Monday's game as he battles some lower-back pain, which forced him to prematurely exit Saturday's win over Portland. Assuming Reddish sits out, he'll benefit from three off days before Atlanta returns to action for a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday.
