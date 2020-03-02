Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Tuesday
Green (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Green's status for Tuesday's game remains murky as he continues to battle a knee issue, which forced him to miss the past two games. His availability may not clear up until closer to game time Tuesday.
