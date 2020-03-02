Heat's Tyler Herro: Remains out Monday
Herro (foot) has been ruled out Monday against the Bucks.
Herro hasn't played since Feb. 3 and remains without an official timetable for his return. His next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against Orlando.
