Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Monday
Doncic (thumb) will play Monday against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Doncic has been cleared to return after missing Sunday's win over the Timberwolves with a thumb injury. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 27.0 points, 9.4 assists, and 9.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...