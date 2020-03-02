Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Monday

Doncic (thumb) will play Monday against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Doncic has been cleared to return after missing Sunday's win over the Timberwolves with a thumb injury. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 27.0 points, 9.4 assists, and 9.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.

