Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Enters starting five
Kleber is starting Monday's game against the Bulls.
Kleber will step into the starting lineup in place of Kristaps Porzingis, who's being held out Monday due to rest. Kleber's last start dates back to Feb. 22 against Atlanta, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 30 minutes of action.
