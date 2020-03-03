DiVincenzo finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FG), five boards, three assists, and one block in 27 minutes of a 105-89 loss to the Heat on Monday.

DiVincenzo had a bounce back game after failing to reach double figures in points in his last three games. The second year man out of Villanova has carved out a nice role for himself in the Bucks' dynamic offense, and even when he's not scoring has managed to put up solid numbers across the box score. He'll face Indiana on Wednesday.