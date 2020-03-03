Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Wednesday
Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gordon was held out of Monday's blowout loss to Portland with a sore right knee, and the Magic will likely wait until shootaround Wednesday to see how the knee responds. Gary Clark (knee), who started in Gordon's place Monday night, is also considered questionable with a knee issue of his own.
