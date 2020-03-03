Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Wednesday

Oladipo (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo's right knee has reemerged as an issue of late, causing him to miss three of the Pacers' last five games, including Monday's win over the Spurs. The team will wait to see how he feels at shootaround Wednesday morning before updating his status.

