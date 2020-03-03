Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Tuesday
Looney (hip) will not play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Looney's hip is acting up again, so he'll miss a second straight game, while the Warriors will also be without Draymond Green. Expect Marquese Chriss to serve as Golden State's primary center.
