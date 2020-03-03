Knicks' Dennis Smith: Remains out Wednesday
Smith (concussion) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Smith has yet to clear concussion protocol, so he'll sit out for a third straight contest. In his absence, Frank Ntilikina should continue seeing extra run.
