Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially out

VanVleet (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt against the Suns, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

VanVleet was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day after originally receiving a questionable designation, so this news is relatively unsurprising. The absence will mark his third straight game missed due to left shoulder soreness. Norman Powell figures to once again be the primary beneficiary. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Warriors.