Lakers' Anthony Davis: Gets green light
Davis (knee) is good to go for Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Davis missed Sunday's victory over the Pelicans due to a knee issue. He was subsequently declared questionable for Tuesday's game, but was bumped up to probable earlier in the day. As a result, his availability is relatively unsurprising. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
