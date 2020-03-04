Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Good to go
Fox (abdomen) has been cleared for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
As expected, Fox will play in Tuesday's contest. He played through the injury in Sunday's victory over the Pistons and logged 32 minutes. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...