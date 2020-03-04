Play

Stockton recorded 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals during Monday's loss to Salt Lake City.

It was the fourth double-double of the year for Stockton, who has been seeing dominant floor time as of late. He has now scored 20+ points on seven occasions this season.

