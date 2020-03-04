David Stockton: Double-doubles in loss
Stockton recorded 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals during Monday's loss to Salt Lake City.
It was the fourth double-double of the year for Stockton, who has been seeing dominant floor time as of late. He has now scored 20+ points on seven occasions this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...