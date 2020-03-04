Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Comes close to triple-double

Jokic notched 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 loss against the Warriors.

Jokic came just three assists shy of posting back-to-back triple-doubles for the first time this season. One of the most versatile big man in the league, Jokic remains the biggest fantasy asset on the Nuggets roster due to his role as a stat-filling double-double threat on a nightly basis.