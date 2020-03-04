Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to return Wednesday

Gordon (knee) is expected to be cleared to play Wednesday against Miami, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon missed Monday's blowout loss to Portland with a sore knee, but coach Steve Clifford said he anticipates having the forward back in the lineup Wednesday night. Orlando is yet to release its official injury report, but given Clifford's comments, Gordon will likely carry a probable designation.

