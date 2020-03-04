Mokoka was sent to the G League on Wednesday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mokoka has garnered rotational run with the Bulls lately, averaging 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 17.8 minutes across the past five games. With Zach LaVine (quad) out about a week, it's possible Mokoka will continue seeing action in some capacity with Chicago. That said, he's being sent to the G League for the time being.