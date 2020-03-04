Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Wednesday
Brown (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Cavs.
Brown tweaked his right hamstring during Tuesday night's loss to the Nets, and he'll be held out on the second night of the home-road back-to-back set. The Celtics will get Jayson Tatum (illness) back, but Gordon Hayward (knee) and Kemba Walker (knee) will also sit out against the Cavs.
