Wilson was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday.

Wilson suited up in the Herd's 108-106 double-overtime loss to the Canton Charge, playing 38 minutes and finishing with a team-high 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with 11 boards, one assist and one block. He's unlikely to make it back to Milwaukee in time for the Bucks' game later Wednesday against the Pacers, but he could join the parent club ahead of its three-game road trip that begins Friday in Los Angeles.