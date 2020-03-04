Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Sent to G League
Wilson was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday.
Wilson suited up in the Herd's 108-106 double-overtime loss to the Canton Charge, playing 38 minutes and finishing with a team-high 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with 11 boards, one assist and one block. He's unlikely to make it back to Milwaukee in time for the Bucks' game later Wednesday against the Pacers, but he could join the parent club ahead of its three-game road trip that begins Friday in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...