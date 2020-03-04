Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Wednesday
Thompson (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Celtics, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Thompson is still recovering from a bruised left knee and will miss a third straight game as a result. With both Thompson and Andre Drummond (calf) unavailable, Larry Nance will once again start alongside Kevin Love.
